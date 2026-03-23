Simeone Talks Up Lookman’s Performance In Atletico’s Defeat To Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has applauded Ademola Lookman for his impressive performance in the defeat to Real Madrid, reports Completesports.com.

The Rojiblancos lost 3-2 to Alvaro Arbeloa’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Lookman scored the game’s curtain raiser in the 33rd minute.

Johnny Cardoso picked out the winger on the left, with the Nigerian international drawing out two defenders before playing out wide for Matteo Ruggeri.

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The ball soon found a way back to Lookman, though, with the former Leicester City star slotting home from close range after a backheel assist from Giuliano Simeone.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Mallorca 5.43 1xBet X Draw 4.47 1xBet Real Madrid 1.65 1xBet

It was the Nigeria international’s second league goal of the campaign.

“Ademola Lookman is improving, working very well, giving us different things. We’re helping him grow defensively because he has that work ethic. He’s a player with a big heart and a desire to learn. Hopefully he keeps giving us important things like today,” Simeone said after the game.

He has so far scored five goals, and registered three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the club.

By Adeboye Amosu



