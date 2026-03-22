Lookman’s Historic Goal Not Enough As Madrid Edge Out Atletico To Close Gap On Barcelona

Ademola Lookman was on target which, unfortunately, was not enough as 10-man Real Madrid came from behind to claim a 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Lookman is now the first-ever Nigerian to score in the Madrid derby, and took his strikes in the Spanish top flight in his debut campaign to two in 12 games.

The win means Madrid (69 points) have closed the gap to Barcelona (73 points) to four points in the league table and as for Atletico Madrid, they remain in fourth position on 57 points.

Knowing that Barcelona had extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points with victory against Rayo Vallecano earlier on Sunday, Madrid started well in the derby.

Despite Madrid’s positive start, it was Atletico who took the lead in the 33rd minute through a close-range finish from Lookman.

Johnny Cardoso picked out Ademola Lookman on the left, with the Nigerian international drawing out two defenders before playing out wide for Matteo Ruggeri.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Real Madrid 2.02 1xBet X Draw 3.88 1xBet Atlético Madrid 3.59 1xBet

Also Read: Lookman Applauded For Brilliant Start At Atletico Madrid

The ball soon found a way back to Lookman, though, with the 28-year-old slotting home from close range after a backheel assist from Giuliano Simeone.

But Madrid came out stronger in the second half and needed just 10 minutes to turn the game around through a Vinicius Jr penalty in the 52nd minute and a Fede Valverde strike on 55 minutes.

Diego Simeone’s side equalised in the 66th minute with a stunning Nahuel Molina strike before Vinicius Jr restored Real Madrid’s lead from the edge of the box in the 72nd minute.

Just five minutes after Madrid got their third goal, they were reduced to 10 men as Valverde was shown a straight red card after VAR check.



