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    Lookman Applauded For Brilliant Start At Atletico Madrid

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Lookman

    Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia has lauded Ademola Lookman for his impressive start to life at the club.

    The 28-year-old joined Los Colchoneros during the winter transfer window.

    The Nigeria international has quickly established himself as a key player for Diego Simeone’s side.

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    The tricky winger has registered four goals and three assists in 13 games for Atletico.

    Garcia Hails Lookman

    Garcia labelled Lookman a “world class player”.

    “He’s gotten things to a good start on the front foot,” the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder was quoted by Europa Press.

    “To get such a good start is not easy, and he’s done that so well. To me, he’s a world-class player, and I’m not surprised with how good he is,” Raul Garcia said about Ademola Lookman.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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