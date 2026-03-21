Lookman Applauded For Brilliant Start At Atletico Madrid

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia has lauded Ademola Lookman for his impressive start to life at the club.

The 28-year-old joined Los Colchoneros during the winter transfer window.

The Nigeria international has quickly established himself as a key player for Diego Simeone’s side.

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The tricky winger has registered four goals and three assists in 13 games for Atletico.

Garcia Hails Lookman

Garcia labelled Lookman a “world class player”.

“He’s gotten things to a good start on the front foot,” the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder was quoted by Europa Press.

“To get such a good start is not easy, and he’s done that so well. To me, he’s a world-class player, and I’m not surprised with how good he is,” Raul Garcia said about Ademola Lookman.”

By Adeboye Amosu



