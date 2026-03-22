Ligue 1: Simon Subbed Off In Paris FC, Le Havre’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in action as Paris FC played out an entertaining 3-2 win over Le Havre in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 23 appearance, has netted three goals and bagged two assists for Paris FC this ongoing season.



He was substituted in the 84th minute for Otavio after an excellent display.

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Paris FC opened the floodgate of goals in the 29th minute through Immobile before extending their lead in the 33rd minute via an own goal from Seko.



However, Le Havre reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the 61st minute through Ndiaye before Gory scored in the 86th minute to maintain the host’s two-goal advantage.



Kyeremeh scored in the 92nd minute for the visitors to create a tense moment for the Paris FC in the final minute.





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Le Havre 2.52 1xBet X Draw 3.23 1xBet Auxerre 3.23 1xBet



