Guardiola Elated With Manchester City’s Carabao Cup Final Win Over Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has reacted to Manchester City’s Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal.

The Citizens defeated Mikel Arteta’s men 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

Left-back Nico O’Reilly bagged a brace for City in the second half.

It marked the fifth time Manchester City had won the Carabao Cup during Guardiola’s ten years at the club.

Read Also:Carabao Cup Final: Man City End Arsenal’s Quadruple Hopes After Dominant 2-0 Win

Guardiola was delighted with the win after a “tough two weeks.”

“What can I say? When you win a trophy is important. It was special because we had a tough two weeks. What they did in the Champions League is so difficult,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“In the first 15 minutes they suffocated us, we could not breathe. After that we won some second balls and started to play.

“I’m really pleased because Mikel created a team that is almost unbeatable. A fifth Carabao Cup in 10 years is not bad.

“Every time you win a title it looks more difficult than in the past. it is really difficult for many reasons.”



