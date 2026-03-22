Carabao Cup Final: Man City End Arsenal’s Quadruple Hopes After Dominant 2-0 Win

A brace from Nico O’Reilly secured Manchester City a dominant 2-0 win against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Man City have now won the League Cup for the ninth. just one short of Liverpool. Only Liverpool (10) have won the competition on more occasions.

Pep Guardiola has now won the famous trophy five times as City manager – an English football record.

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The Spaniard stands above Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho (who all won four) as the manager with the most successes in the competition.

Man City now head into an international break, before returning to action against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday 4 April.

Guardiola side will then switch focus to the Premier League the following weekend away at Chelsea.

They remain in contention for the Premier League title, with Guardiola’s side currently nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.



