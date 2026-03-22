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    Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Stars In Lazio’s Win At Bologna

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru put up an impressive performance as Lazio defeated Bologna 2-0 in their Serie A clash on Sunday.

    Dele-Bashiru was in action for the entire duration of the game.

    It was the Nigeria international’s 15th league appearance of the season for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

    The 25-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist for the White and Blues.

    Read Also:EPL: Awoniyi On Target, Aina Features As Nottingham Forest Thrash Tottenham

    Riccardo Orsolini missed a penalty for Bologna in the 51st minute.

    Kenneth Taylor bagged a brace for Lazio to seal maximum points.

    Taylor opened scoring for the Lazio in the 77th minute.

    The midfielder added the five minutes later.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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