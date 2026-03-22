Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Stars In Lazio’s Win At Bologna

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru put up an impressive performance as Lazio defeated Bologna 2-0 in their Serie A clash on Sunday.

Dele-Bashiru was in action for the entire duration of the game.

It was the Nigeria international’s 15th league appearance of the season for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

The 25-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist for the White and Blues.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Lazio 1.89 1xBet X Draw 3.53 1xBet Parma 4.91 1xBet

Riccardo Orsolini missed a penalty for Bologna in the 51st minute.

Kenneth Taylor bagged a brace for Lazio to seal maximum points.

Taylor opened scoring for the Lazio in the 77th minute.

The midfielder added the five minutes later.



