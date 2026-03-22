Ligue 1: Nnadi Benched In Marseille Loss Vs Lille

Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi was benched for the entire 90 minutes as Marseille lost 2-1 to Lille in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who has made three appearances for Marseille this ongoing season, is yet to bag an assist.

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Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring in the 43rd minute to the delight of the home supporters. However, Meunier leveled parity for Lille in the 49th minute.



Olivier Giroud netted the winning goal in the 89th minute as the visitor secured the maximum three points against Marseille.



The defeat means Marseille sit third on the league table while Lille move fifth with 47 points.



