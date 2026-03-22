Carabao Cup Final: Super Eagles Legend Names Three Man City Stars Responsible For Dominant Win Against Arsenal

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has named Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva and Jeremie Doku has the trio responsible for Manchester City’s dominant win against Arsenal, in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley stadium.

Second half brace from left-back Nico O’Reilly, secured City their ninth League Cup title.

It was a game that City deservedly won as they bossed every aspect of the game while the Gunners were second best all through the tie.

Their impressive performance was rewarded thanks to two headed goals by O’Reilly from two crosses from the left.

Reacting after the game, Oliseh wrote on his X handle:”Big Statement made by Manchester City to win the Carabao cup. Man. City’s Creative players and ball jogglers like Doku, Chekhi, Bernardo Silva made the difference.

“Arsenal’s system relies on positional discipline and high-intensity pressing, City countered in the second half with these high-frequency dribblers to create 1v1 isolations that broke Arsenal’s low block.”

The former Ajax, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund star, however, stated that Arsenal should not be too disappointed since they are top in the Premier League table.

“Total Domination by Manchester city of the second half though. Arsenal can take solace in the near certainty that they should win the Premier league trophy. or won’t they?”



