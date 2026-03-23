Awoniyi Gets Very Good Rating, Aina Scores Average In Forest’s 3-0 Win At Spurs

Taiwo Awoniyi got a very good rating while Ola Aina was rated average in Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win away to relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League clash.
Forest boosted their survival hopes as goals from Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Awoniyi clinched a big 3-0 win over Spurs.
Awoniyi, who came on in the 71st minute for his 12th league appearance this season, wrapped up the three points when he poked in a cross for his second goal in the English elite division this season.
On his part, Aina was in action for 90 minutes and racked up his 15th appearance this season.
After the match, as compiled by Nottingham Post, Awoniyi got a rating of 7.5/10 while Aina had 5/10
Commenting on Awoniyi, the English media outfit wrote:”Once again showed he can have a big part to play in the run-in. Delightful goal and another nice moment for the Nigerian.”
As for Aina: “Ended up on the deck early on after Tel had the beating of him, and it didn’t get much better from there for the Reds full-back. On another day might have conceded a penalty to round off a shaky performance.”
The victory took Forest (32 points) one spot above Spurs (30 points) in the league table as they now occupy 16th place.
Meanwhile, Awoniyi and Aina were not included in the Super Eagles list for the four-nation tournament later in March.
The duo were also not in the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.
By James Agberebi
This right here “GOD IS THE GREATEST” immediately he scored and remove his shirt gave me goosebumps…..
Awoniyi is such a hardworking, humble and loving footballer but dont know why things are really not kicking for him in terms of regular goal scoring…….
Life no balance true true….
He will visit nigeria, you will never see him throw party like osimhen where you will see very dark man, bobrisky, chief priest etc as attendees…or do media rounds and pay them heavily to hype you even tho you are in a league that is not worth the hype…..
He will just visit his parents in illorin and maybe his twin sister then go back….you wont hear any noice atall….