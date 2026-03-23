Awoniyi Gets Very Good Rating, Aina Scores Average In Forest’s 3-0 Win At Spurs

Taiwo Awoniyi got a very good rating while Ola Aina was rated average in Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win away to relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Forest boosted their survival hopes as goals from Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Awoniyi clinched a big 3-0 win over Spurs.

Awoniyi, who came on in the 71st minute for his 12th league appearance this season, wrapped up the three points when he poked in a cross for his second goal in the English elite division this season.

On his part, Aina was in action for 90 minutes and racked up his 15th appearance this season.

After the match, as compiled by Nottingham Post, Awoniyi got a rating of 7.5/10 while Aina had 5/10

Commenting on Awoniyi, the English media outfit wrote:”Once again showed he can have a big part to play in the run-in. Delightful goal and another nice moment for the Nigerian.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Nottingham Forest 2.67 1xBet X Draw 3.58 1xBet Aston Villa 2.77 1xBet

As for Aina: “Ended up on the deck early on after Tel had the beating of him, and it didn’t get much better from there for the Reds full-back. On another day might have conceded a penalty to round off a shaky performance.”

The victory took Forest (32 points) one spot above Spurs (30 points) in the league table as they now occupy 16th place.

Meanwhile, Awoniyi and Aina were not included in the Super Eagles list for the four-nation tournament later in March.

The duo were also not in the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

By James Agberebi



