NPFL: Bendel Insurance Keep Top-Three Target Despite Warri Wolves Stalemate — Boboye

Kennedy Boboye, Head Coach of Bendel Insurance, has maintained that the club’s objective this season is to finish in the top three to secure a place in the 2026/2027 CAF interclub competitions, Completesports.com reports.

Boboye, who previously managed Sunshine Stars, Heartland, Plateau United and Akwa United, spoke to reporters during the post-match press conference after his side snatched a valuable point in a goalless draw against Warri Wolves in a 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 31 clash in Ozoro, Delta State.

Bendel Insurance Will Restrategise to Remain on Course — Boboye

“We came into the league with the objective of finishing in the top-three bracket for possible continental football next term,” Boboye said. “That hasn’t changed.

Also Read: NPFL: Boboye Plays Down Continental Ambitions After Bendel Insurance Sink Enyimba

“That was our target. Since we’ve got a draw here, we are going to restrategise to make sure we get things right in the coming games.”

Bendel Insurance Fail To Capitalise On Numerical Advantage

The Bendel Insurance technical boss also explained why his team failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority after Warri Wolves were reduced to 10 men due to injury.

“The team played well to instructions. Warri Wolves were one man down, so they had to stand their ground and make sure they didn’t concede,” he added.

“I think that was favourable to them but not good for us at all.”

Assistants’ Touchline Presence Explained

Boboye further clarified why his assistants were frequently seen on the touchline during the encounter.

“My assistants are coaches too. Sometimes I give them the chance to stand in the technical area to pass instructions to the players.”

By Sab Osuji



