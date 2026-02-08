NPFL: Boboye Plays Down Continental Ambitions After Bendel Insurance Sink Enyimba

Kennedy Boboye, Bendel Insurance head coach, has told the Benin Arsenals’ hordes of supporters in clear terms that he is not making any promises about finishing in the top three or securing a ticket to represent Nigeria in any CAF interclub competition next season, Completesports.com reports.

Insurance Boost League Standing With Enyimba Win

Bendel Insurance defeated Enyimba 2–0 on Saturday, with Alex Oweilayefa scoring the opening goal 26 minutes after kick-off, while Efe Ubiomo doubled the home side’s advantage in the 76th minute.

The victory lifted Insurance to sixth position on the 2025/2026 NPFL table with 37 points, leaving them within touching distance of a possible top-three finish, with 13 matches still left in the season.

Boboye Dismisses Talk Of Continental Qualification

Asked whether he was setting his sights on a possible CAF interclub competition place next season—given Bendel Insurance’s resurgence following new arrivals during the transfer window—Boboye responded with an emphatic “no”.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Coach Ayeni Explains Defensive Approach In Defeat To Bendel Insurance

“No, I’m not making any promise (of continental football) to anybody,” the former Akwa United, Sunshine Stars, Heartland and Plateau United coach said.

“We’ll just be playing our games one at a time and working hard till the end of the season. Then we’ll see where we are.”

When asked about the visible impact of his mid-season acquisitions on the team, the Bendel Insurance tactician said everyone in the squad was working hard to contribute their quota to the club’s success.

Enyimba Could Have Levelled – Boboye

Reflecting on the 2–0 victory over Enyimba, the coach admitted his side were fortunate not to concede in the first half.

“We were very lucky that Enyimba didn’t equalise in that first half. Midway through the half, after our goal, we kind of lost concentration and they almost got an equaliser,” he said.

By Sab Osuji



