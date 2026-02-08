CAF Champions League: Rivers United Suffer Heavy Defeat To Pyramids FC In Uyo

Rivers United lost 4-1 to holders Pyramids FC in their CAF Champions League matchday five encounter in Uyo on Sunday.

Finidi George’s side are the only team without a win in Group A.

The Port Harcourt club remain rooted to bottom spot with one point from five games.

Rivers United started the game brightly, and scored the curtain raiser three minutes after the half hour mark through Stephen Manyo.

Pyramids FC however rallied after the break, four times to secure maximum points.

Mostafa Fathi restored parity for the Egyptians in the 52nd minute.

The visitors took the lead for the first time in the 77th minute through Marwan Hamdi.

Odeh Al Fakhouri and Nasser Maher scored twice late in the game to make the scoreline more emphatic.

Rivers United will travel to RS Berkane for their last group game, while Pyramids FC will be at home to Power Dynamos.

By Adeboye Amosu



