NPFL: Enyimba Will Not Be Relegated Despite Setbacks — Deutsch

Emmanuel Deutsch, Enyimba Head Coach, has given a firm assurance that the People’s Elephant will remain in the Nigeria Premier Football League despite their inconsistent performances in the current campaign, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba Suffer Setback Against Kano Pillars

Coach Deutsch, a Cameroonian who has managed a plethora of Nigeria’s top-flight clubs, spoke in Kano after the nine-time Nigerian champions went down 2-0 to hosts Kano Pillars in a 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 31 fixture.

Kano Pillars’ 28-year-old forward, Chiedozie Okorie, opened the scoring for the Sai Masu Gida side 11 minutes after kick-off. Veteran winger and former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time as the four-time champions went into the break with a comfortable lead, which they protected until the final whistle.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Must Put House In Order Or Risk Relegation — Duke Udi Warns

The win moved Kano Pillars out of the relegation zone to 13th on the standings with 39 points, while Enyimba, winners of the prestigious CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, dropped to 16th with 36 points.

We Will Survive — Deutsch Remains Confident

Reacting to the defeat and Enyimba’s survival chances, Coach Deutsch Gustavo expressed strong optimism that his side will avoid relegation.

“It was a difficult match. We played against a spirited Kano Pillars side. Going into the game, both teams were in the danger zone and the home team had a reason to win,” Deutsch said.

“Both of us were at the bottom, they were at home and they took that advantage.

“Enyimba will maintain their position in the Premier League. I’m very optimistic about that. Enyimba will survive at the end of the season.”

Oriental Derby Next As Enyimba Target Response

Enyimba will welcome state rivals Abia Warriors in a Matchday 32 ‘Oriental Derby’ in Aba, with Deutsch stating that his side will return home and prepare adequately for the crucial encounter.

By Sab Osuji



