NPFL: Enyimba Must Put House In Order Or Risk Relegation — Duke Udi Warns

Former Nigeria international and ex-midfielder of Enyimba FC, Duke Udi, has issued a stern warning to the club’s hierarchy to urgently put their house in order, stressing that relegation does not respect name, status or achievements, Completesports.com reports.

Udi, who is currently Head Coach of Sunshine Stars F.C., told Completesports.com that it is shocking that Nigeria’s most successful club and most decorated team could be facing the threat of self-inflicted relegation.

He warned that unless the club resolves its internal issues, it risks dropping to the Nigeria National League at the end of the current campaign.

“That will be too bad for a club that holds the record for the highest number of trophies in the country and is regarded as the most successful club in the land,” Udi said on Thursday morning.

Enyimba’s Internal Crisis Behind Struggles

Udi revealed that internal disagreements within the club are largely responsible for the team’s poor run this season.

“I was in Aba last week when we, Sunshine Stars, played against Abia Comets FC. I spoke with my former coach, Emma Deutsch Gustavo, who is now Head Coach of Enyimba, and I found out that Enyimba’s problem is internal.

“They must realise that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Everyone should come together and put the interest of Enyimba first. Otherwise, relegation is imminent, and if it happens, it will be catastrophic.”

People’s Elephant Sitting In NPFL Relegation Zone

Enyimba currently sit in the relegation zone of the Nigeria Premier Football League table.

The Aba giants are 18th with 33 points after 29 matches, a position far removed from their usual status as Nigeria’s most successful club and the country’s only team to have won the CAF Champions League twice — in 2003 and 2004.

Leadership Changes Deepen Club’s Crisis

The internal crisis led to the departure of former Sporting Director Ifeanyi Ekwueme, who was replaced by Uche Okechukwu.

This development followed the earlier dismissal of Stanley Eguma as the club’s Head Coach.

While Enyimba appointed Deji Ayeni as Eguma’s successor, the Abia State Government later endorsed Emmanuel Deutsch Gustavo as Ayeni’s replacement, alongside Daniel Ekeh as the new Sporting Director in place of Okechukwu.

Since then, the club has continued to slide down the league standings.

Enyimba Name Bigger Than Individuals — Udi

Udi, who once played for the Aba giants, believes every stakeholder must put aside their differences and unite to save the club.

“The name Enyimba supersedes everything and everybody in the club. That is why everyone must sheath their daggers and work in the interest of the club so that it does not sink.

“If Enyimba sinks, it will be very bad. All hands must be on deck to lift the club again. That should be the priority for everyone right now.”

The former midfielder added that the team still has time to rescue the season.

“With nine matches still remaining, I strongly believe it is not too late to make amends.

“Enyimba is still the glamour team of the country and everything should be done to rescue the club and avoid this impending calamity.”

Udi spoke as his Sunshine Stars side prepare to travel to Owerri to face Heartland F.C. at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in a Nigeria National League Conference A clash scheduled for Saturday, 14 March 2026.

