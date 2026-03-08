NPFL: Enyimba Target Ozoro Redemption As Coach Deutsch Leads Charge Against Warri Wolves

Striker Daniel Okere will spearhead Enyimba of Aba’s revenge mission when the People’s Elephant file out against home side, Warri Wolves, in today’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 29 clash at the Southern Delta University Stadium, Ozoro, Completesports.com reports.

The Seasiders stunned the nine-time NPFL champions with a 2–1 victory in their corresponding Matchday 9 clash in Aba, setting the stage for what promises to be an explosive encounter on Sunday.

Enyimba Seek Revenge For First-Round Defeat

The earlier defeat in Aba remains fresh in the minds of the People’s Elephant, who will be eager to restore pride when they face Warri Wolves in Ozoro.

Enyimba’s new technical helmsman, Emmanuel Deutsch Gustavo, is fully aware of the magnitude of Sunday’s encounter and Warri Wolves now coached by Hassan Shariff Abdallah, and has assembled a squad determined to secure maximum points away from home.

Enyimba Boss Deutsch Gustavo Rings Changes For Ozoro Clash

Aside from Daniel Okere, Coach Deutsch Gustavo is set to hand debut appearances to the duo of Umoh Hogan and Idris Abubakar as he continues to search for the best combination for the two-time CAF Champions League winners.

The coach will also welcome “rocky defender” Samuel Agu back into the squad after recovering from injury.

Head-To-Head Record Favours Enyimba Slightly

Before this fixture, Enyimba and Warri Wolves had met 19 times in the NPFL. Enyimba have won six of those encounters, while Warri Wolves have claimed five victories.

Despite the close head-to-head record, Okere is confident that the People’s Elephant can invade the Ozoro fortress and return home with all three points.

Okere Confident People’s Elephant Can Secure Maximum Points

“We’ve put behind the disappointing 1–1 draw against Kun Khalifat in Aba last Sunday,” striker Daniel Okere said ahead of the crunch tie against Warri Wolves at the Southern Delta University Stadium, Ozoro, Delta State.

“We are here in Ozoro to face Warri Wolves on Sunday and we are ready for the encounter.

“The players are mentally and psychologically prepared for the match. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the maximum points against Kun Khalifat FC in Aba last Sunday, but we have shifted our attention to the match in Ozoro for the points.”

The former Abia Warriors and Abia Comets striker also appealed to the club’s passionate supporters to continue backing the team as they push for victory on the road.

“We ask for the fans’ support and patience. This is Enyimba and we will fight for the maximum points on Sunday, and we believe we can get it right.”

By Sab Osuji



