Galatasaray Will Fight To Beat Liverpool — Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has said Galatasaray will fight to beat Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League clash, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Reds will host Liverpool at the RAMs Park on Tuesday.

Galatasaray will head into the game in buoyant mood following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Besiktas.

Read Also:Osimhen Lucky To Escape Red Card Against Besiktas — Yalçın

“A win would of course give us extra support and confidence; however, we also need to keep our feet on the ground. Liverpool are a very big and very ambitious team,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“Playing at home could be an advantage for us. If we play a better game in front of our fans, taking lessons from this match, I believe we can get a good result, even if it won’t be easy.”

“Every match in the Champions League is already very difficult. We will do our best to perform well there and achieve good results in front of our fans.”



