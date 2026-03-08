Osimhen Lucky To Escape Red Card Against Besiktas — Yalçın

Beşiktaş head coach Sergen Yalçın has expressed disappointment with the quality of officiating in their derby defeat to Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

The Black Eagles lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in their Turkish Super Lig encounter on Saturday night.

Victor Osimhen nodded home the decisive goal just before the break.

The Nigeria international received the game’s first booking in the sixth minute but was fortunate to remain on the pitch for the entire match after deliberately kicking the ball away following a stoppage in play.

Yalçın On Osimhen

Yalçın voiced his frustration with the refereeing team’s decision.

“There’s another side to this. Actually, we need to talk about that. You know, football has rules. There are yellow cards and red cards. These cards are put in the referees’ pockets. They’ve put a referee in the VAR room. He tells the VAR referee, “If you see something, intervene,” Yalçın told the club’s official website.

“The main referee might not see it, but you intervene.That’s why he’s sitting there. Now, Sane should have been sent off in the 20th minute. Osimhen should have been sent off with a second yellow card, that’s for sure. So how is this game going to be played?

” In Trabzon, you send Bilal off in the 30th minute. You send Orkun off in the 20th minute in the Fenerbahçe match, but you can’t do it here. How is this going to work? How is this game going to be played? I’m very curious. In my opinion, football has become too political.”

By Adeboye Amosu



