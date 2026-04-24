Fenerbahce File Complaint To Turkish Football Federation Over Osimhen Ahead Derby With Galatasaray

According to T24, Fenerbahce have lodged an official complaint with the Turkish Football Federation ahead of their clash with Galatasaray.

According to T24 (via Tribuna) the issue concerns Nigeria international Victor Osimhen and the hard protective arm gear he has been wearing following injury.

Fenerbahce claim the protector could pose a health risk to opposing players and have backed their complaint with a medical report referencing IFAB regulations.

Osimhen recently returned to action after suffering a broken arm during a UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The striker had been sidelined for over a month before making his comeback from the bench in a cup match.

With the derby set to impact the Super Lig title race, tensions are already rising off the pitch.

The final decision now rests with the Turkish federation regarding whether the protective equipment complies with safety rules.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals and has two assists in 19 league appearances in the Turkish league 5his season.



