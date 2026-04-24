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    Avoid Taking Over From Rosenior At Chelsea –Petit Warns Fabregas

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised Cesc Fabregas to desist from replacing sacked Liam Rosenior as Chelsea manager.

    The warning follows speculations linking Fabregas to the role after a period of instability and high-profile managerial changes at Chelsea.

    The Spanish tactician has established himself as one of the most exciting young coaches in European football, chasing Como in the Champions League.

    Read Also:Turkish Cup: Onuachu Features As Trabzonspor Beat Samsunspor On Penalties To Reach Semi-finals

    Speaking to Andy’s Bet Club, Petit advised the Como boss to prioritize a future move to Barcelona, calling Chelsea too volatile for a young coach.

    “Cesc Fabregas to Chelsea? No, no, no. If you have to choose between Chelsea and Barcelona, you definitely go to Barcelona, not Chelsea. Chelsea is a mess. It’s a mess,” Petit told Andy’s Bet Club.

    “It’s a nightmare for managers; it’s kind of a nightmare as well for the players, actually. You will find more serenity even if you face a lot of pressure in Barcelona.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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