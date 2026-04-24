Man City Considering Move For Chelsea Midfield Star

Manchester City are reportedly mulling over a move for Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez despite his rollercoaster season. The Argentine midfielder has endured a difficult campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez, 25, has enjoyed a standout year in front of goal with 12 strikes to his name in all competitions. But he was recently hit with an internal suspension for his comments about a potential move to Real Madrid.

And while he has now served that ban, the former Benfica star has now been linked with one of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals.

According to The Athletic (via Mirror) Man City are considering a move as they aim to bolster their midfield options following the departure of Bernardo Silva.

Also Read:Madrid Ready To Offer £85m Midfielder In exchange For Enzo Fernandez

City’s interest is said to be at an early stage, with Nottingham Forest ’s Elliot Anderson also admired at the Etihad Stadium.

Fernandez joined Chelsea in a £106m move from Benfica and he has gone on to make 163 appearances for the West London club.

He has however come under fire over recent weeks, with his performance against Brighton being slammed by Tim Sherwood. He said: “He wanted to make a show, this is not someone who I wanted to see with an armband on.

“He wants to leave the club. He stuck his chest out, he stood there, he made a stand, mate, make a stand when the game is on, do something about it, lead your players, you’re an individual who plays for himself.

“He’s probably there talking to the coaching staff trying to blame everyone else around him. That ain’t what leaders do, they galvanise their team-mates, they make sure they’re organised, he has to know when he’s on that pitch what Liam Rosenior wants, and he has to try and implement it on the pitch for his manager.”



