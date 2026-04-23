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    Turkish Cup: Onuachu Features As Trabzonspor Beat Samsunspor On Penalties To Reach Semi-finals

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles Striker Onuachu Attracts Bundesliga Interest

    Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu featured as Trabzonspor defeated Samsunspor to reach the Turkish Cup semi-final on Thursday.

    Trabzonspor overcame Samsunspor 3-1 on penalty shootout after regulation time ended 0-0.

    Also in action for Trabzonspor was Onuachu’s Nigerian teammate Anthony Nwakaeme, who came on in the second half.

    Onuachu and Nwakaeme both converted their own spot kicks to help Trabzonspor progress to the last four.

    Also Read: Rangers Plot Move For Super Eagles Defender

    Trabzonspor will take on Genclebirligi in the semi-finals while Wilfred Ndidi’s Besiktas will face Konyaspor. Both semi-finals will be played in May, 2026.

    The last time Trabzonspor won the Turkish Cup was in 2020 and they have won the competition nine times.

    By James Agberebi


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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