Rangers Plot Move For Super Eagles Defender

Rangers have identified Ryan Alebiosu as a potential successor to club captain James Tavernier.

Tavernier is expected to depart Ibrox at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 11-year spell with the club.

The Scottish giants are exploring options to fill the void, with Alebiosu emerging as a key target.

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The 24-year-old Nigeria international is admired for his pace and athleticism.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Angers SCO 11.4 1xbet X Draw 6.29 1xbet Paris Saint-Germain 1.3 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Paris Saint-Germain -0.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Paris Saint-Germain, Angers SCO has lost by at least 1 goals. Angers SCO under 1.5 goals Angers SCO scored less than 1.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches. Angers SCO under 2.5 goals Angers SCO scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 15 matches.

He is also no stranger to Scottish football, having previously had loan spells with Kilmarnock and St Mirren, where he built a solid reputation.

Alebiosu has enjoyed an impressive debut season at Blackburn Rovers, registering one goal and five assists in 40 Sky Bet Championship appearances.

He was also included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



