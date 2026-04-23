NFF Approaches Newcastle United Striker Over Super Eagles Switch

The Nigeria Football Federation , NFF, has initiated contact with Newcastle United striker William Osula over a possible switch in international allegiance, reports Completesports.com.

Osula was born in Copenhagen to a Danish mother, and a Nigerian-French father.

The 22-year-old forward is eligible to play for Denmark, France, and Nigeria, but has previously represented Denmark at youth level.

The 22-year-old was called by Denmark for the games against North Macedonia and Czech Republic in March.

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Osula, however but did not feature in both games, leaving the door open for Nigeria to step up its pursuit.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.515 1xbet X Draw 4.88 1xbet Newcastle United 6.65 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Newcastle United has lost by at least 1 goals. Newcastle United under 2.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Newcastle United under 1.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.

Football journalist Farzam Abolhosseini reported on X that the NFF has already made initial contact with the forward.

“William Osula has been contacted by the Nigerian Football Federation through his background, who want the bomber from Newcastle to represent the African country instead of Denmark,” Abolhosseini wrote.

“He was selected for the Danish national team in March, but did not make his debut.”

By Adeboye Amosu



