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    Hamburg Given Deadline To Trigger Otele Purchase Option

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Hamburg have been given until June 15 to make a decision on whether to sign Nigerian winger Philip Otele on a permanent deal, Completesports.com reports.

    Otele linked up with the Bundesliga side in January on loan from Swiss outfit FC Basel, with Hamburg paying a €1 million loan fee.

    To secure his services permanently, the North German club will need to pay €4.5 million.

    Read Also:Adams Calls For Immediate 2030 World Cup Preparations For Super Eagles

    According to Bild, no decision has yet been made with talks scheduled for May.

    The versatile winger was recently sent off in Hamburg’s derby loss to Werder Bremen and is now serving a two-match suspension.

    So far, Otele has recorded one goal and one assist in nine appearances for the club.

    Coach Merlin Polzin has spoken very positively about the player in the past: “He’s a great asset to our team up front. We’ll certainly get a lot of enjoyment out of him.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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