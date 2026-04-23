Hamburg Given Deadline To Trigger Otele Purchase Option

Hamburg have been given until June 15 to make a decision on whether to sign Nigerian winger Philip Otele on a permanent deal, Completesports.com reports.

Otele linked up with the Bundesliga side in January on loan from Swiss outfit FC Basel, with Hamburg paying a €1 million loan fee.

To secure his services permanently, the North German club will need to pay €4.5 million.

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According to Bild, no decision has yet been made with talks scheduled for May.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Hamburger SV 4.11 1xbet X Draw 4.215 1xbet TSG Hoffenheim 1.869 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Hamburger SV has drawn 6 of their last 10 home matches. Halftime draw Hamburger SV has drawn at halftime in 7 of their last 10 home matches. Hamburger SV under 2.5 goals Hamburger SV scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches.

The versatile winger was recently sent off in Hamburg’s derby loss to Werder Bremen and is now serving a two-match suspension.

So far, Otele has recorded one goal and one assist in nine appearances for the club.

Coach Merlin Polzin has spoken very positively about the player in the past: “He’s a great asset to our team up front. We’ll certainly get a lot of enjoyment out of him.

By Adeboye Amosu



