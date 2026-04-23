Chelle Must Pick Eagles Players Based On Merit, Form –Udi

Former Nigerian international Duke Udi has advised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to pick players based on merit and form.



He made this call ahead of Nigeria’s involvement in the Unity Cup in London, which consists of countries like India, Zimbabwe, and Jamaica.



The schedule features semi-finals on May 26-27, with the final and third-place match on May 30.



Speaking in an interview with Brila FM, Udi stated that Nigeria can learn from Senegal and England, who pick players based on their performance in their respective leagues.



“We need to learn from the English and Senegalese national teams. With all due respect to Nigeria, how do they pick their players?,” Duke Udi posited.

Read Also:Onyeka Celebrates Coventry City’s Championship Triumph



“Sometimes when you do things your own way and it’s not working, you have to look at those doing it better and learn from them.



“If you look at the Senegal national team, they pick players based on merit and who is in form. You must prove yourself to get called up.



“Every Nigerian who wants to play for the Super Eagles should be chosen on merit, not based on where he comes from or who he represents.Nigerian sports lifestyle



“Once you are qualified, good enough, and performing well at your club, then you are entitled to play for the national team.”



