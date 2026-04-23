Adams Calls For Immediate 2030 World Cup Preparations For Super Eagles

Sevilla striker Akor Adams has stressed the need for the Super Eagles to begin preparations early for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Nigeria missed out on the 2022 tournament after a painful playoff defeat to arch-rivals Ghana.
The three-time African champions will also be absent from this year’s edition, set to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, following a penalty shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoffs final last November.
Adams Wants 2026 World Cup Ticket
Adams believes the team must act quickly and decisively to ensure a return to football’s biggest stage by 2030.
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“The players as well, we are motivated to see that we don’t disappoint ourselves and Nigerians for the third time,” he said.
“Because I think that would take a very big toll on Nigerian football.
“The preparation starts from now.It starts every day leading up to the World Cup 2030.
“We look forward to it, and we try to rewrite the story.”