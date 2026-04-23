Adams Calls For Immediate 2030 World Cup Preparations For Super Eagles

Sevilla striker Akor Adams has stressed the need for the Super Eagles to begin preparations early for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 tournament after a painful playoff defeat to arch-rivals Ghana.

The three-time African champions will also be absent from this year’s edition, set to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, following a penalty shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoffs final last November.

Adams Wants 2026 World Cup Ticket

Adams believes the team must act quickly and decisively to ensure a return to football’s biggest stage by 2030.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Levante UD 2.489 1xbet X Draw 3.29 1xbet Sevilla FC 3.23 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Levante UD win Sevilla FC has lost 6 of their last 10 away matches in the LaLiga EA Sports. Sevilla FC over 0.5 goals Sevilla FC scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Sevilla FC under 2.5 goals Sevilla FC scored less than 2.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in all of the last 15 matches.

“The players as well, we are motivated to see that we don’t disappoint ourselves and Nigerians for the third time,” he said.

“Because I think that would take a very big toll on Nigerian football.

“The preparation starts from now.It starts every day leading up to the World Cup 2030.

“We look forward to it, and we try to rewrite the story.”



