Rugby In Nigeria: The Complete Story

Nigeria is a nation where football is less a sport than a shared religion, so the story of rugby’s gradual emergence here tends to go unnoticed. Yet across different zones, from the clay pitches of Kaduna to community grounds in Lagos and the Niger Delta, a determined rugby movement has been building for decades, driven largely by volunteers, grassroots coaches, and a federation operating on a fraction of the resources its ambitions demand.

Colonial Roots, Slow Progress

Rugby arrived in Nigeria via British miners based in Jos during the 1950s, and for many years it remained an expatriate pursuit with limited local uptake.

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation was established in 1998, and the country achieved full World Rugby membership in 2001, giving the sport an official foundation to build from, but progress remained fitful.

Clubs and Domestic Competition

The domestic club scene is broader than Nigeria’s international profile suggests, with several teams across the country contributing to the regular rugby scores.

Kaduna RFC has long been considered the spiritual home of rugby in the north, while Cowrie RFC and Racing RFC operate in Lagos, and the Delta Dragons represent the south.

The national league runs on a multi-zone model, with regional winners advancing to national finals in Abuja, a structure that at least ensures the sport has competitive roots across the country.

Related: Nigeria Unveil Squad For Rugby Africa Cup 7s In Mauritius

Youth at the Centre

The most encouraging development in recent years has been the push into schools to benefit both Nigerian rugby and youth.

World Rugby-funded equipment drives have reached underserved northern communities, and state-level clinics, including a recent programme in Ekiti, have trained teachers and school prefects as grassroots rugby ambassadors.

The NRFF’s 2026 calendar includes youth tournaments at under-13, under-15, and under-18 levels, representing the most structured youth pathway the federation has ever attempted.

Familiar Obstacles

Funding remains the sport’s most stubborn constraint, with clubs routinely relying on borrowed facilities.

Television coverage is also virtually nonexistent, and government interference in federation governance triggered a damaging international suspension in 2021, costing Nigeria a full year of competitive rugby. These are not new problems, and they have derailed promising periods of growth before.

Reason for Optimism

The diaspora pipeline offers a tantalising glimpse of what Nigerian rugby could become with the right structures in place. Maro Itoje, born to Nigerian parents, who captains Saracens, England, and the British & Irish Lions, and is among the best players in the world, is a prime example. The talent exists, but the challenge now is building structures at home capable of developing and retaining it.



