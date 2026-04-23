Onyeka Celebrates Coventry City’s Championship Triumph

Frank Onyeka can’t hide his excitement after winning the English Championship with Coventry City, reports Completesports.com.

The Sky Blues were crowned champions of the English second-tier league after a 5-1 thumping of Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side are now back in the Premier League after a 25-year-old absence.

Onyeka, who joined Coventry City on loan from Brentford in January played a pivotal role in the club’s success.

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The Nigeria international joined the celebration after the win over Portsmouth.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 1.9 1xbet X Draw 4.015 1xbet Brentford FC 4.165 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester United win Brentford has lost all of their last 4 away meetings against Manchester United. Under 3.5 goals All of the last 4 meetings hosted by Manchester United against Brentford ended with less than 3.5 goals. Manchester United -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League home matches, Manchester United has won by at least 1 goals.

“History doesn’t happen overnight… it takes 25 years. Promotion ✘ Champions,” Onyeka wrote on X.

“Proud to play a part in something special 🩵🏆.”

The 28-year-old has scored once in 13 league appearances for Coventry City since the switch.

By Adeboye Amosu



