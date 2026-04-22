Alebiosu Provides Fifth Assists Of Season As Blackburn Defeat Sheffield United To Guarantee Championship Survival

Nigeria international Ryan Alebiosu bagged an assist as Blackburn Rovers defeated Sheffield United 3-1 to guarantee their Championship survival on Wednesday night.

It was Alebiosu’s fifth assist and one goal in 40 games in the English second division for Blackburn this season.

Rovers needed victory to seal safety in their penultimate game of the season and Yuki Ohashi struck twice either side of Ryoya Morishita’s effort as Blackburn stormed into a 3-0 half-time lead, Sky Sports reports.

Blades boss Chris Wilder responded to his side’s abject first-half display by making four substitutions during the interval and Harrison Burrows pulled one back early in the second half.

But although Rovers came under sustained pressure, their defence held firm to lift them eight points clear of the drop zone with their relegation rivals having two games to play.

Tom Cannon went close to marking his return to the Blades’ starting line-up with a goal inside 30 seconds when he fired wide after running on to Gus Hamer’s through-ball.

Blackburn also threatened early on as Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s deep cross was palmed away by Adam Davies, but the Blades goalkeeper was beaten in the 12th minute.



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Morishita’s precision pass sent Japan team-mate Ohashi scampering clear on goal and he rounded Davies to side-foot home his ninth league goal of the season.

The hosts struggled to make headway against their determined opponents, who still had plenty to play for.

Patrick Bamford’s 30th-minute effort from 25 yards, well saved by Balazs Toth, was the home side’s only other effort on target in the first half.

Rovers’ greater intensity was rewarded with two more priceless goals before the interval.

Davies was forced into successive saves, first from away full-back Alebiosu’s low shot and then Ohashi’s header, and Morishita pounced on the rebound from the latter to put the visitors 2-0 up in the 32nd minute.

Blackburn cashed in on more statuesque defending on the stroke of half-time when Ohashi reacted quickest to meet Alebiosu’s excellent cross with a thumping header for his 10th league goal of the season.

The half-time whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from the home fans and boss Chris Wilder sent on substitutes Oli Arblaster, Tyler Bindon, Leo Hjelde and Sydie Peck for the start of the second period.

Burrows lifted the home fans by reducing the deficit in the 57th minute, turning home Cannon’s cutback.

Cannon forced Toth into two saves soon after and Bindon fired wide as the Blades improved, while Hamer flashed an angled volley narrowly off target.

However as the hosts slipped to a fourth defeat in their last eight matches, Blackburn’s travelling fans were left to celebrate their side’s safety.



