Man City Pip Burnley To Go Top In League Table

Erling Haaland’s early goal fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League as a 1-0 win at Burnley, which sent the Clarets back down to the Sky Bet Championship, RTE reports.

Haaland struck just five minutes in at a subdued Turf Moor as City ended Arsenal’s 200-day reign at the top but only on goals scored – any hopes City had of improving their goal difference were frustrated on a night when they both Rayan Cherki and Haaland hit a post.

City ended the night having had 28 attempts at goal, but could not find a second strike when they had hoped for several.



Also Read: He’s Really Special –Pogba Hails Mourinho

Arsenal can return to the top of the pile when they host Newcastle on Saturday with City in FA Cup semi-final action against Southampton but it is, at least for now, advantage City, who have lost just one of their last 21 league games.

Burnley had chances of their own as City failed to kill them off, but were unable to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma as their third relegation in their last three top-flight seasons was confirmed as their winless home league run hit 13 games.



