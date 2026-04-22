He’s Really Special –Pogba Hails Mourinho

Monaco midfielder Paul Pogba has described former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as a special one.



Mourinho and Pogba joined United in 2016, with the midfielder returning four years later in a then world-record £89 million transfer after he’d left for Juventus.



Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, Pogba stated that he has no issue with the Portuguese tactician.

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“I don’t have any problem with any coaches, you know.



“I always respect, always respect. They tell me what to do. They are the boss. That’s the truth. They are the boss. They decide if you play or not.



“And we were very cool at the start, very cool, sending messages and stuff like that. He’s a really funny man. He’s a funny guy. He’s really special, to be honest.”





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Toulouse FC 3.505 1xbet X Draw 3.92 1xbet AS Monaco 2.104 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights AS Monaco win AS Monaco has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Toulouse FC. AS Monaco -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Toulouse FC, AS Monaco has won by at least 1 goals. AS Monaco under 2.5 goals AS Monaco scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches.



