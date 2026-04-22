Cohen Confirms Moffi Won’t Return To Nice

Nice co-president Maurice Cohen has confirmed Terem Moffi will not return to the club, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi joined Portuguese giants FC Porto on loan from Nice during the winter transfer window.

Porto have a buy option worth €8m in the contract.

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The forward, and Ivory Coast international, Jeremie Boga were assaulted by Nice fans last December following the club’s defeat to Lorient.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Olympique Marseille 1.493 1xbet X Draw 5.18 1xbet OGC Nice 6.55 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights OGC Nice over 0.5 goals In their last 4 of 5 away meetings against Olympique Marseille, OGC Nice scored more than 0.5 goals. Over 3.5 goals 3 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Olympique Marseille against OGC Nice ended with more than 3.5 goals. Olympique Marseille over 0.5 goals Olympique Marseille scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches.

Moffi failed to make an appearance again for Nice following the incident.

“They won’t return to Nice, whether their buy options are triggered or not,” Cohen was quoted by GNFN.

Moffi has scored once, and provided one assist in eight appearances for Porto.



