German Cup: Musiala Must Step Up –Kompany Speaks Ahead Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen



Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has advised Jamal Musiala to step up his game ahead of tonight’s German Cup semi-final clash against Bayer Leverkusen.



Recall that Musiala has made a successful return to action for the Bavarian after 196 days out with a fractured leg and ankle, marking his comeback with an assist in a 5-1 win over RB Leipzig.



Speaking in a press conference, Kompany told the Germany international to raise the standard of his football.



“Jamal is in a good phase at the moment.

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“I said it early on, back in January, that he’s developed physically. He’s now also physically close to his best level, not just in terms of strength but also in terms of ‌his willingness to run.



“Now the question is when will ‘Magic Musiala’ return? It will come 100%. The moments are there. But even now, what the lad is doing at the moment is very dangerous in front of goal.”



“When he has this total freedom again, and it will come back, then you will have an even more developed version of Musiala and that, as a coach, makes me happy.



“But with nine ⁠scorer points in 600 minutes ‌he has shown he is ready.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FSV Mainz 4.85 1xbet X Draw 4.695 1xbet Bayern Munich 1.677 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bayern Munchen -2.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against 1. FSV Mainz 05, Bayern Munchen has won by at least 3 goals. Bayern Munchen over 2.5 goals Bayern Munchen scored more than 2.5 goals in 12 of the last 15 matches. Bayern Munchen halftime lead Bayern Munchen has led by halftime in 10 of their last 15 matches.



