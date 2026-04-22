Gnabry Out Of 2026 World Cup With Thigh Injury

Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry confirmed Wednesday he will miss this summer’s World Cup with a thigh injury.

On Saturday, Bayern announced Gnabry was set to miss “an extended period” due to an adductor injury, with German media speculating it would rule him out of the 2026 tournament.

The 30-year-old said he would not play again this season, ruling himself out of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The last few days have been tough to process. A Bayern season which still holds much to play for after securing another Bundesliga title on the weekend,” Gnabry wrote on social media (via Yahoo Sports).

“As for the World Cup dream with Germany. That’s sadly over for me.

“Like the rest of the country I’ll be supporting the boys from home. Now it’s time to focus on recovery and getting back for pre-season.”

The former Arsenal player has been a regular member of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s squad. He has scored 26 goals in 59 appearances for his country.



