Chelsea Sack Head Coach Liam Rosenior

Chelsea have announced the sacking of their head coach Liam Rosenior, Completesports.com.

The Blues took the decision following a poor run of results, including five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring.

Rosenior’s tenure lasted around 23 games, making it one of the shortest in Chelsea’s history for a permanent manager.

The 41-year-old spent just over three months after taking the job in January.

Calum McFarlane will take interim charge of the team until the end of the season.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior,” the Blues said in a statement.

Read Also:Leboeuf: Caicedo, Enzo Are Not Leaders At Chelsea

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.767 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.925 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Nottingham Forest over 0.5 goals Nottingham Forest scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 away matches. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

“Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

“As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.”



