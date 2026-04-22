NPFL: ‘Don’t Panic, Bayelsa United Will Secure Nine Points To Stay Up’ — Okara

Meremu Okara, Bayelsa United Head Coach, has spoken passionately about the ‘Restoration Boys’ overcoming their present relegation challenges, urging their fans and supporters not to panic, while assuring that they will survive the drop, Completesports.com reports.

Okara Urges Calm Amid Bayelsa United Relegation Fight

Bayelsa United are 19th in the standings with 40 points, even as only three rounds of games remain in the fixtures.

Kun Khalifat and Wikki Tourists also have 40 points and occupy the 18th and 20th positions respectively going into the final three games of the 2025/2026 season.

Also Read: NPFL: Bayelsa United Won’t Be Relegated — Chairman Nwankwe Insists

“We’re in a very difficult situation at the moment, but I’m optimistic that we’ll overcome it,” Okara began when he spoke with Completesports.com on Tuesday evening.

“Challenges like this always bring the best out of a determined side. Our focus is on the three remaining games. We won’t go into relegation,” the former defender declared.

Coach Confident Of Maximum Nine Points From Final Fixtures

Asked about the source of his confidence, the bulky tactician rolled out a mathematical illustration of how his team will ‘get the job done’.

“There are three games still on the fixtures — two at home and one away — for us. We’re talking about nine points here, and we are prepared and determined to get all of them, both at home and away.

“The nine points are not negotiable and, for us, irrespective of the venue of the games, our battle cry is ‘no retreat, no surrender’. Yes, it’s now or never, and the boys have this at the back of their minds.

“Bayelsa United won’t go into relegation. The remaining three games are winnable, and we’ll work hard enough to get all nine points to remain in the NPFL.”

Okara Eyes Crucial Clashes Against Rangers, Remo Stars, Kwara United

Bayelsa United will face Rangers this weekend at home in Yenagoa. They will then travel to 15th-placed Remo Stars in one of the Matchday 37 fixtures before rounding off the season with a home clash against Kwara United.

Also Read: NPFL: Bayelsa United Pay Price For Wastefulness In Loss to Abia Warriors — Okara

Ironically, both Remo Stars and Kwara United are caught in the relegation battle and could pose serious threats to Bayelsa United’s survival hopes.

“Yes, it’s always difficult fighting against a team also in a survival battle at this stage of the league,” Okara added.

“But that’s what makes the whole thing very interesting. We’re prepared for the tussle, we’re ready for it and, by the grace of God, we’ll get the job done for the government and good people of Bayelsa State,” Coach Okara concluded.

By Sab Osuji



