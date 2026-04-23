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    Arsenal Boost As Newcastle Suffer Double Injury Blow

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Eddie Howe

    Anthony Gordon is a doubt and Tino Livramento may not play again this season, handing Arsenal a potentially significant boost before the Emirates clash, Daily Cannon reports.

    Arsenal face Newcastle United this weekend, knowing that anything less than three points could be a final fatal blow in their title race. So, any fine margins that can help are to be welcomed.

    In that vein, Anthony Gordon is a doubt for the game on Saturday at the Emirates after missing training on Tuesday.

    He was also absent from last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth after reporting a hip injury, and a scan has since confirmed an issue.

    He is expected to play again this season, but his availability for Arsenal is a major doubt.

    The situation appears less encouraging for Tino Livramento.

    He came off against Bournemouth with a thigh problem, and while it is not thought to be a long-term injury, it is unlikely that he returns before the final couple of games of the campaign.

    Newcastle will also be without Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar , but there’s optimism Bruno Guimaraes will be back from his recent illness by then but his Brazilian compatriot Joelinton is suspended.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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