Arsenal Boost As Newcastle Suffer Double Injury Blow

Anthony Gordon is a doubt and Tino Livramento may not play again this season, handing Arsenal a potentially significant boost before the Emirates clash, Daily Cannon reports.
Arsenal face Newcastle United this weekend, knowing that anything less than three points could be a final fatal blow in their title race. So, any fine margins that can help are to be welcomed.
In that vein, Anthony Gordon is a doubt for the game on Saturday at the Emirates after missing training on Tuesday.
He was also absent from last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth after reporting a hip injury, and a scan has since confirmed an issue.
He is expected to play again this season, but his availability for Arsenal is a major doubt.
The situation appears less encouraging for Tino Livramento.
He came off against Bournemouth with a thigh problem, and while it is not thought to be a long-term injury, it is unlikely that he returns before the final couple of games of the campaign.
Newcastle will also be without Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar , but there’s optimism Bruno Guimaraes will be back from his recent illness by then but his Brazilian compatriot Joelinton is suspended.