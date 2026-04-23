Arsenal Boost As Newcastle Suffer Double Injury Blow

Anthony Gordon is a doubt and Tino Livramento may not play again this season, handing Arsenal a potentially significant boost before the Emirates clash, Daily Cannon reports.

Arsenal face Newcastle United this weekend, knowing that anything less than three points could be a final fatal blow in their title race. So, any fine margins that can help are to be welcomed.

In that vein, Anthony Gordon is a doubt for the game on Saturday at the Emirates after missing training on Tuesday.

He was also absent from last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth after reporting a hip injury, and a scan has since confirmed an issue.

He is expected to play again this season, but his availability for Arsenal is a major doubt.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.525 1xbet X Draw 4.83 1xbet Newcastle United 6.55 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Newcastle United has lost by at least 1 goals. Newcastle United under 2.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Newcastle United under 1.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.

The situation appears less encouraging for Tino Livramento.

He came off against Bournemouth with a thigh problem, and while it is not thought to be a long-term injury, it is unlikely that he returns before the final couple of games of the campaign.

Newcastle will also be without Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar , but there’s optimism Bruno Guimaraes will be back from his recent illness by then but his Brazilian compatriot Joelinton is suspended.



