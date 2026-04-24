‘It Means A Lot’ – Dennis Savours Special Moment After First Brøndby Goal

Emmanuel Dennis has celebrated his maiden strike for Danish Superliga side Brøndby, Completesports.com.

Dennis netted the decisive goal in Brøndby’s 1-0 victory over Viborg FF at the Energi Viborg Arena on Wednesday.

The Nigerian replaced Mads Frokjaer-Jensen 10 minutes from time.

The 28-year-old delivered the all-important winning goal a minute into additional time.

Dennis Thanks Brøndby Fans

Dennis was delighted to reward the fans for the faith they had shown in him.

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“I’m feeling fantastic. We got three points and it was my first goal for the club. It really means a lot to me. The fans mean a lot to us and to me. They have been good to me since my first day, and even if we haven’t played well, they always support us,” he told the club’s official websitee.

“It’s something that really means something to me. When I scored, I immediately thought of the fans and I just wanted to celebrate with them.”

Battling With Injury

Dennis has battled with fitness problem since arriving Brøndby in January.

“There have been a lot of muscle problems for me, and I also had problems with my thigh in the match. I played anyway, and I scored,” he added.

“It hasn’t been easy for me, but I just work hard anyway. I just have to keep going and then I have to be patient. I’m 28 years old, so I know how to handle a situation like that.”

Brøndby are now fourth in the Championship Playoffs with 41 points from 28 matches, four points behind Nordsjaelland, who occupy the final spot for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

By Adeboye Amosu



