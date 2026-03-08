Osimhen: Win Over Besiktas Big Motivation For Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has said the hard-earned win against Besiktas will give Galatasaray an extra motivation to continue their push for a fourth consecutive title.

The Yellow and Reds defeated Sergen Yalçın’s side 1-0 in a keenly contested Istanbul derby on Saturday night.

Osimhen netted the winning goal for the visitors late in the first half.

Osimhen On Hard-Earned Victory

The Nigeria international reflected on the outcome of the game.

Read Also:Turkey: Osimhen Bags Winner In Galatasaray’s Win Over Besiktas

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy. We expected to play against a tough opponent in front of thousands of fans. We had momentum in the match. We scored a goal. We struggled after the red card. That’s normal when you’re playing against a quality opponent,” he told the club’s official website.

I congratulate my teammates for both their endurance and strength. We fought very aggressively until the very end. In that respect, I’m very happy with this victory.”

Reaction After Red Card

Osimhen said the players showed great unity after Leroy Sane after Leroy Sane was sent off in the 62nd minute.

“Yes, of course, first and foremost we need to follow our coach’s instructions. Besides that, there were also players among my teammates who excited and motivated me. After the goal, they called me back to defense. And as I’ve always said, I love this club very much and we are fighting to make our dreams come true,”added the powerful striker.

“I am proud of our team. We show great unity in both our away and home games. For this, we need to take it one game at a time and fight for each other.”

By Adeboye Amosu



