Europa League: Nottingham Forest Ready For Aston Villa Test — Aina

Ola Aina is feeling confident and upbeat as Nottingham Forest prepare for their UEFA Europa League semi-final clash with Aston Villa, reports Completesports.com.

Villa will travel to the City Ground for the first leg on Thursday night.

Vítor Pereira’s side will head into the game in confident mood following last Friday’s 5-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Forest Not Under Pressure

“I don’t think there’s that much pressure,” the Nigeria international told a press conference on Wednesday.

“The team and club are all proud to be in this situation in the semi-final. We just want to work hard and get the best result we can, which is hopefully a win tomorrow.”

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Aina On Massive Night

Aina said the players are looking forward to what he described as a “massive night”.

“It’s a special one. I know it’s a massive night for the club and the players in the dressing room,” added Aina.

“It’s an occasion that everyone will be relishing to be a part of.”

Eyes On The Prize

The Nigeria international stated that making it to the final would be a massive achievement for the club.

“I think that would be fantastic. Just to say you’ve contributed to something like that is something that nobody can takeaway from you,”he declared.

“Hopefully tomorrow is another step towards that.”

By Adeboye Amosu



