‘I Didn’t Expect It’ — Fernandez Reacts To Scottish Premiership Team of the Year Honour

Emmanuel Fernandez has admitted that his inclusion in the Scottish Premiership PFA Team of the Year came as a major surprise, Completesports.com reports.

Fernandez was the only Rangers player named in the Team of the Year.

Fernandez Thankful For Recognition

The 24-year-old expressed gratitude to his teammates and the club’s staff for their support in making the achievement possible.

“It was a bit of a shock to be in the Team of the Year as I started playing a bit later in the season,” Fernandez told the club’s official website.

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“To be named in it, I am so grateful to my teammates and the staff, as well as the other players in the league for voting for me.

“I didn’t expect it but to do it in my first season here, to get that recognition is a moment I won’t forget.”

The 24-year-old joined Rangers from League One club, Peterborough United last summer.

He has scored five times in 23 league appearances for the Light Blues.

By Adeboye Amosu



