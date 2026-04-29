Lookman Atlético’s Best Signing In Seven Years — Tevenet

Atlético Madrid assistant coach Luis Tevenet has described Ademola Lookman as the club’s best signing in the past seven years.

The 28-year-old joined the Red and Whites from Serie A side Atalanta during the winter transfer window and has made an immediate impact.

The Nigeria international has recorded seven goals and four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.245 1xbet X Draw 3.45 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.395 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal to score first Arsenal scored first in 7 of their last 10 away matches. Arsenal under 2.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 2.5 goals in 14 of the last 15 matches. Arsenal under 1.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

Tevenet also praised the winger for bringing added creativity to Atlético’s attack.

“With the arrival of Lookman he has the speed that the team demanded,” Tevenet told AS.

“For me he (Lookman) has been one of the club’s most important signings in the last six, seven years: now Atleti is much more ambiguous on both sides.”



