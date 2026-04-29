Europa League: I Want To Write A New Chapter –Emery Speaks Ahead Nottingham Forest Vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has disclosed that he has prepared his team for a critical, high-stakes Europa League semi-final clash against Nottingham Forest.



Emery has highlighted this as a special and historic moment, with Villa looking to reach a major final for the first time in 30 years.



The Spanish tactician is demanding 100% focus from his squad, urging them not to be selfish and to remain united in a key moment of the season.

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“Of course I have my own experiences before, and in this competition, and different momentum as well, but it’s completely different,” he said.



“In football, everything you were doing before – maybe it’s fantastic, maybe not – but it’s done, and now is a new chapter, and I want to write a new chapter here.



“They have their history, Nottingham Forest in Europe, winning the Champions League.



“And we have our history as well, but not recently, and recently, we want to try, both teams, to keep doing something important in Europe.”



