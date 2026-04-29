Sheringham: Tottenham Wrong To Have Sacked Postecoglou

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham believes Tottenham should never have sacked Ange Postecoglou, calling the decision absurd despite the manager’s 17th-place Premier League finish in 2024-25.



While Postecoglou delivered a Europa League title, the board fired him over poor league form and to avoid a relegation battle.



In a chat with Tribal Football, Sheringham attributed the poor form to losing key defenders for extended periods, suggesting the manager needed more time.

Read Also:Lookman Atlético’s Best Signing In Seven Years — Tevenet



“Ange Postecoglou must still be sitting at home thinking, ‘how did I lose my Tottenham job?’ I mean, he told everyone he was going to win something in two years, and he did,” Sheringham said.



“They (Tottenham) haven’t won something for a long, long time so when he’s won the club a trophy, he’s somehow lost his job. Why is he still not in charge?



“I understand the league position last season wasn’t great, but he put all his eggs in one basket to win something, because he wanted to win something. We all want to win something. I’m still mystified on that decision to replace him to this day.



“It would be very interesting to see where we would be if he had stayed, that’s for sure. I’m not saying that Spurs should go back to him, not now anyway, but we’ll never know.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.415 1xbet X Draw 3.885 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.909 1xbet



