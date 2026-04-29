UCL: Lookman Features As Atletico Force Arsenal To 1-1 Draw In Semi-final First Leg

Arsenal had a late penalty controversially overturned following a VAR check in a pulsating 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, Sky Sports reports.

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was in action for Atletico and saw action for 90 minutes.

Referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot for the third time in the game when Eberechi Eze went down following a challenge by David Hancko in the 78th minute, but changed his decision after being sent to the monitor and deeming the contact insufficient.

Viktor Gyokeres had earlier blasted Arsenal in front from the spot having been pushed over by the same Atletico player, but Atletico responded through Julian Alvarez’s penalty after Ben White was penalised for handball following another VAR check.

The excellent Alvarez sent a free-kick just wide, Antoine Griezmann hit the crossbar and Ademola Lookman shot straight at David Raya when he should have scored from the centre of the box.

Atletico then lost the excellent Alvarez to an apparent injury as Arsenal regained control of the match and appeared to have been handed the chance to go in front when Eze went to ground inside the box and the referee signalled towards the spot again.

The home fans roared their approval when the decision was overturned but Arsenal continued to apply pressure as substitute Cristhian Mosquera stung the palms of Jan Oblak from the edge of the box.



