Unity Cup: Zimbabwe Coach Targets Strong Showing Against Super Eagles

Zimbabwe interim head coach Kaitano Tembo is relishing the prospect of his team’s upcoming Unity Cup clash against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The Warriors are set to take on the defending champions in a semi-final encounter at The Valley, the home ground of Sky Bet Championship side Charlton Athletic, on Tuesday, May 26.

The winner of the match will advance to face either Jamaica or India in the final.

Tembo Talks Up Super Eagles

While acknowledging the Super Eagles as a top-quality side, Tembo expressed eagerness to test his team against the three-time African champions.

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“Nigeria is a top side with quality players, so we respect them. But at the same time, we believe in our squad,”Tembo told the Zimbabwe Football Association official website.

“Preparation will be key — organisation, discipline and making sure the players understand their roles.It’s an opportunity for us to compete and showcase our strength.

Big Test For Warriors

Tembo also declared that the competition presents a unique challenge for his team.

“We are approaching it with seriousness and ambition. Playing against strong opposition like Nigeria, as well as Jamaica and India, provides a good test for the team,”added Tembo.

“These are the kind of high-quality matches that help players grow and give us a clear picture of where we are.”

By Adeboye Amosu



