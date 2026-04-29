Mikel: ‘Winning FA Cup And Not Qualifying For Champions League Won’t Be Regarded As Success At Chelsea’

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi believes that Chelsea winning the FA Cup and securing a Champions League spot is the only way to deem their 2025/26 season a success.



Recall that the Blues will face Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup, but they are struggling to qualify for next year’s Champions League after a poor run of results in the Premier League.



Despite the team experiencing a chaotic season with managerial changes, Mikel, via his Obi One Podcast, stated that Chelsea is a “Champions League football club” and that failing to reach the top spots is unacceptable.



“That’s success, yes. Winning the FA Cup and not qualifying for the Champions League is not success, but having both is success,” the one-time UEFA Europa League winner said on the Obi One Podcast.

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“Getting both is a pass, and we can build on that next season. Because you’ll attract big players, those who wants to win because they want to play in the Champions League.



“Then we go on to get a manager that can attract those players, that makes players want to play for him.



“If Guardiola picks up a phone and calls a player, they run to Manchester, because they’ll win titles and become better players. That’s what a football club is.



“That’s who we were, 10, 15 years ago. Roman called players and they answered. I answered when I could’ve been at Old Trafford. I did a U-turn mate,” Mikel Obi concluded.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.754 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.875 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea. Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea has won by at least 1 goals.



