NPFL: Ogenyi Delighted As Wikki Tourists Rally To Beat El-Kanemi Warriors

Ogenyi Starts Wikki Tourists Reign With Comeback Victory

Evans Ogenyi, the newly appointed Wikki Tourists head coach, has expressed delight after his side’s 2–1 comeback win against El-Kanemi Warriors in Saturday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 29 clash in Jos, Completesports.com reports.

The victory lifts the struggling Giant Elephant to 14th position in the Nigeria Premier Football League table with 35 points. A visibly pleased Ogenyi admitted that beginning his tenure at Wikki Tourists with a win was particularly satisfying.

El-Kanemi Warriors took an early lead, with Daddy Abdul Rahman scoring the opener just two minutes after kick-off.

Klinshak Longbak restored parity for the home side two minutes into first-half stoppage time, while Bala Imamu netted the eventual match-winner seven minutes into the second half.

Also Read: NPFL: Wikki Tourists Name Ogenyi New Technical Adviser

Wikki Tourists held on until the final whistle, ensuring that Evans Ogenyi began his reign at the club on a high note.

Ogenyi Praises Players’ Fighting Spirit

After the game, the former Kano Pillars gaffer addressed reporters during the post-match press conference.

“I feel very happy because, as a coach who has just come in, it’s very important that I start on a winning note,” Ogenyi said when asked about his feelings following the hard-fought victory.

“I’m happy and I salute the courage of the players. You know we came from behind. They were not discouraged when they conceded. Instead, they fought hard and got the equaliser before half-time, then came back in the second half and scored the winning goal. So, I’m actually happy that we got the three points.”

Ogenyi Admits Team Still Has Areas To Improve

The visibly excited tactician admitted there are still areas of deficiency in the team and promised to address them ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

“There’s been a little change in character and attitude in the few days I’ve trained with them before this match. But we’re going to work more because I noticed that some of them are lacking concentration and wasting goal-scoring chances, and we’re actually getting a little bit tired.

“But I understand the fasting period, because about 80 per cent of the players who started the game are fasting. So, definitely, for me, they even tried. I’m going to work in those areas.

Also Read: NPFL Fines Wikki Tourists N7.5m For Security Breach

“As a coach, it’s like I’m speaking in front of the world’s television audience, so there are certain things I will not say publicly. But I’m going to work on the grey areas I’ve identified going into the remaining matches of the season.”

Fans Urged To Back Coach And The Team

Ogenyi also appealed to the club’s fans and supporters to continue standing firmly behind the team, promising they would be proud at the end of the campaign.

“The supporters should know that no team in the Premiership is a small team. Even El-Kanemi Warriors is a great side. I told my players that they would come with a lot of anger after losing 3–0 to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

“So, for our supporters, I thank God for those who came to the stadium and those who are at home. They should be patient because we still have about nine matches to go.

“We assure them that we won’t let them down. They should remain focused, stand behind the team and we will make them proud,” Ogenyi promised.

By Sab Osuji



