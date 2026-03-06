NPFL: Wikki Tourists Name Ogenyi New Technical Adviser

Wikki Tourists have formally announced the appointment of Evans Ogenyi as their new technical adviser, Completesports.com reports.

Ogenyi was unveiled by Wikki Tourists chairman, Salmanu Abubakar at the club’s secretariat in Bauchi on Friday.

Abdu Makaiba, the former handler of the team, stepped down from his role last month.

Ogenyi previously managed four-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions, Kano Pillars.

He has also handled Lobi Stars, and worked as an assistant coach at Rivers United.

Wikki Tourists have managed just two wins in their last 15 league matches.

The Bauchi Elephants currently occupy 16th position on the NPFL table with 32 points from 28 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



